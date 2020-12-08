10 holiday gift ideas for cocktail lovers in Toronto

Holiday gift ideas for cocktail lovers in Toronto are, generally, pretty easy: just throw in some tasty booze and you're good. That being said, the majority of Toronto's cocktail bars are doing sort of SIY (shake-it-yourself) kits, so the mojito-lover in your life probably needs some gear to spruce up their bar cart.

Trophy Jigger from Umbra

Go fancy with this gunmetal-plated bar jigger with three sizes of shot measurements included. This bar accessory is unlike anything you've likely seen before, and Umbra is selling them for $25 each.

Single sphere ice cube mold from Thirty Six Knots

This rug store by Summerhill station has a surprising number of bar-friendly giftables, including this marble ice mold from Peak. Freeze up a 2.5-inch seamless ice sphere with this $15 contraption, perfect for an Ice Ball Oldie.

Dolly Parton-inspired mai tai from Dolly Trolley Drinks

Supernova Ballroom may be shuttered, but their Dolly Trolley side project is still doing same-day pickups and deliveries. If your loved one adheres to the WWDD (What Would Dolly Do) lifestyle, a mocktail kit ($24) should get them through the 9 to 5.

Limited edition tiki mug from Shameful Tiki Room

We may not be able to hit up Shameful Tiki right now, but Toronto's best tiki bar has uncovered some outrageous vessels you can drink homemade cocktail out of. The only thing that'll be missing is the fuming volcano.

Virtual cocktail classes from Bartender Atlas

Treat your budding bartender with a Zoom class from this Toronto school. Each 1-1.5 hour private class ($80) includes three classic cocktails and a shopping list of everything you'll need. You get to choose an instructor, and leave the class with a PDF recipe list.

Starter bar kit from Civil Liberties

Sometimes all you need are the essentials. For the bartender who's just starting out, this 4-piece set ($75) comes with Boston shakers, a Hawthorne strainer, stainless steel jigger measures and a teardrop bar spoon. You have to crawl before you can run (to the bar cart).

No Shots After Midnight cocktail book from The Raid Studio

Founder of the BareBones Bartending school Nick Peach has released his book ($45.95) with cool artwork, short stories from behind the bar, and of course, recipes of your fave cocktails. Find it at the Royal Academy of Illustration & Design or Cocktail Emporium.

Vintage cocktail glass from Saudade

Keep it classy with some lovely mouthblown cocktail glasses made by Depósito da Marinha Grande. Glasses are $15.50 and come in an array of colours at Toronto's store dedicated to Portuguese goods.

French 75 Kit from Cocktail Emporium

This non-alcoholic kit is made for the French 75-lover who feels like taking it easy tonight. For $54, the set comes with a bottle of Sobrii non-alcoholic gin, Kvas lavender jasmine syrup and Gruvi alcohol-free prosecco.

Glass flask from Easy Tiger

For the subtle drinker, a refined glass flask from the Dundas West lifestyle store Easy Tiger might be the best addition to a snowy daytime park hang. This pocket-sized flask is made by Jesse Bromm and costs $40.