casa tamayo toronto

Toronto pizza joint that was also a variety store shuts down

After nearly two years, Casa Tamayo on Pape Street has shuttered for good. 

It's unclear why longtime resident Leticia Tamayo-Diaz has closed her pizzeria at 581 Pape Ave.

Aside from its white board menu of pizza toppings, the local favourite at the corner of Wroxeter Avenue was also a convenience and grocery store.

Tamayo-Diaz graduated from baking at George Brown College shortly before deciding to take over the former space of Pape Pizza and Variety in January 2019, transforming it into Casa Tamayo.

The restaurant was accepting phone orders and offered delivery through Uber Eats during the pandemic.

Tamayo-Diaz could not be reached at the time of publishing, so the exact reason for the closure is unknown.

It joins a slew of pizzerias in the city like Lambretta Pizzeria, Dino's Pizza on Dundas West, Brass Taps and the Garfield pizza joint to close permanently in 2020. 

One Night Only Pizza is scheduled to open in its place in early 2021.

