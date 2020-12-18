Eat & Drink
Anastasiya Romanska
Posted an hour ago

one night only pizza toronto

Toronto's secret pizza joint is finally opening a brick-and-mortar location

The city's best-kept secret pizza place is finally getting a permanent home in Toronto.

One Night Only Pizza (ONO Pizza) announced today that they have secured their first permanent location in Toronto. The new store will be opening in the spot of now-closed Casa Tamayo Pizza and Variety in Riverdale. 

"We are beyond excited to say the papers have been signed and this is going to be the new home of ONO Pizza Toronto," read their Instagram post.

Prior to this, people wanting to grab a pie had to join a waitlist, then wait to be contacted when pies became available to pick up from the backyard of a Riverdale home.

Luke Pollard, creator of One Night Only Pizza, shared his story on the blogTO podcast back in July.

The idea for ONO Pizza began when Pollard and his wife started hosting pizza parties for their friends and family. Once the COVID-19 lockdown prohibited them from having gatherings, the couple began selling the pizzas with contactless pickup from their back porch.

Pollard says that they had joked around about starting this business, but it really happened organically. They started out by just selling to friends, but soon their customer base grew exponentially. "We've had people come from all over the city," Pollard said.

The couple knew that they wanted to grow this business, even back in July. "I definitely don't want it to fizzle out and just be this thing that I did during COVID," said Pollard in his interview with blogTO.

Looks like his hard work paid off, as One Night Only Pizza's first brick-and-mortar location is set to open in early 2021.

Lead photo by

One Night Only Pizza

