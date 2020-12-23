Eat & Drink
bazara toronto

Toronto sushi restaurant that also did Thai food has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant known for sushi but also Thai food has closed down and the location is now up for lease. 

Bazara Asian Cuisine on Lower Ossington is listed for lease with many of its contents for sale after it closer earlier this year.

In addition to a colourful upscale menu, a space full of brick and art made the restaurant feel a notch above your average neighbourhood sushi spot.

The restaurant was originally opened in 2013 by Sammy Yang (who has over 20 years of experience working at places like Riz) with his wife Suzanne. They served Japanese, Thai and also Chinese cuisine made with high-quality organic ingredients.

blogTO was unable to reach Bazara to confirm exactly when or why the business shut its doors. 

