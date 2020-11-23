One of the most romantic bars in Toronto has permanently closed

A beloved watering hole in Toronto that's been around for almost a decade has closed its doors, and is already being replaced by something else.

Wallflower was a charming and romantic nook for oysters, devilled egg specials, comfort food like grilled cheese and glasses of bourbon that first opened back in 2012.

It's being replaced by Saints Island Pies, known as Pabalos during the summer when they were operating as more of a pop-up on the Wallflower patio.

They're making island-inspired Detroit-style pizza topped with ingredients like pork shoulder, pineapple, fried egg, longanisa and plantain.

Thankfully, the people behind Wallflower still operate 3 Speed not far away with its patio (when allowed to be open) covered by trees and heated by a roaring fire.