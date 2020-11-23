Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
wallflower toronto

One of the most romantic bars in Toronto has permanently closed

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A beloved watering hole in Toronto that's been around for almost a decade has closed its doors, and is already being replaced by something else.

Wallflower was a charming and romantic nook for oysters, devilled egg specials, comfort food like grilled cheese and glasses of bourbon that first opened back in 2012.

It's being replaced by Saints Island Pies, known as Pabalos during the summer when they were operating as more of a pop-up on the Wallflower patio.

They're making island-inspired Detroit-style pizza topped with ingredients like pork shoulder, pineapple, fried egg, longanisa and plantain.

Thankfully, the people behind Wallflower still operate 3 Speed not far away with its patio (when allowed to be open) covered by trees and heated by a roaring fire.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The most famous hidden bar in Toronto is permanently closing

One of the most romantic bars in Toronto has permanently closed

10 barbecue brisket in Toronto that might be better than the ones in Texas

Toronto restaurant with massive glass-covered rooftop patio shuts down

The top 15 bagel sandwiches in Toronto

10 vegan sandwiches in Toronto you need to try at least once

Toronto's new takeout joint for chicken tenders is hidden inside a tiki bar

Why birria tacos are becoming Toronto's latest budding food trend