You can now order takeout at IKEA stores in Toronto

While IKEA may be known for being the furniture store of choice for many Canadians who love stylish yet affordable home decor, it's no secret that the company is perhaps equally beloved for its Swedish meatballs.

People in Toronto and abroad are often vocal about how much they love IKEA's food offerings, which makes the news that stores in the city and all across Canada will now be offering takeout that much sweeter.

Let's be real here, the only reason we go to Ikea is for the food — Sydney (@sydmasonovich) April 26, 2014

"Starting November 9th, IKEA Canada will now offer Restaurant takeout giving customers an easy, convenient, and delicious option to bring directly home after their shopping experience," states a news release from the company.

Items now being offered for takeout at IKEA stores nationwide include Swedish meatballs, veggie balls, butter chicken, fish and chips, MSC-certified salmon filets, kid's meals, sides, beverages and desserts.

Starting today, customers can place a takeout order at special IKEA kiosks, which are located in the Bistro section after the checkout stations.

We’re excited to launch Restaurant Takeout in all our stores nationwide, so you can now get all your IKEA favourites (including our new Swedish Meatball Family Meal) to go! Learn more and visit your local Store to order takeout: https://t.co/qKylfrFOIw #IKEACanada #IKEAFood pic.twitter.com/JZbjAUTQpi — IKEA Canada (@IKEACanada) November 9, 2020

"We know that many of our customers look forward to an affordable family meal at the IKEA Restaurant when they visit our stores. We want to be there for our customers – whether they prefer to dine-in or takeout," said Danielle Beauchesne, head of IKEA Food, in a statement.

"Our new Restaurant takeout option offers an easy way for Canadians to enjoy their IKEA favourites, however they choose to."

In addition to offering regular menu items for takeout, IKEA has also introduced new affordable family meal kits.

The kits come as either a Swedish Meatball Family Meal ($29.99) or a Swedish Veggie Ball Family Meal ($19.99), each of which includes 24 meat or veggie balls with a choice of two sides, accompanying sauces and a family-sized chocolate DAIM cake.

As the pandemic rages on across the country, this new takeout option will be available at all IKEA locations throughout Canada, including those that have temporarily closed dine-in restaurants due to provincial regulations — such as Toronto.

"For IKEA Restaurants that are currently open, customers have the option to either dine-in or takeout," reads the company's release.

"Health and safety remain a top priority, and IKEA has implemented enhanced, preventative measures across the Restaurant, Bistro and takeout to ensure a safe experience for both co-workers and customers."