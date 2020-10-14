Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
matty matheson toronto

Matty Matheson gives away free food in advance of opening his new Toronto burger joint

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Matty Matheson, the tatted Toronto chef behind the famous Parts & Labour burger (R.I.P.), is opening up a permanent spot for juicy burgs. 

The new project called Matty Patty's will be launching at 923 Queen St. West, directly across from Trinity Bellwoods Park. 

The original Matty’s Patty’s.

A post shared by MATTY’S PATTY’S (@mattyspattysburgerclub) on

What started as a burger pop-up in Hawaii (at an event called RVCAloha, run by Matty Patty's partner Pat Tenore) made its way to Freak's Store in Tokyo last year. 

If you hit the inaugural MattyFest in September 2019, you might have gotten a taste of these cheesy bad boys while watching Wu-Tang hit the stage. 

The Vice food show host also taught Seth Meyers how to make a version of it on Late Night. 

There are no official hours yet, though the shop did drum up some  excitement with free burger giveaways Wednesday afternoon. 

Lead photo by

Matty Matheson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Matty Matheson gives away free food in advance of opening his new Toronto burger joint

Outdoor patio heaters keep getting stolen from Toronto restaurants

Jason Momoa spotted at popular Toronto burger joint

Farm Boy is about to open 5 more locations in Toronto

Toronto's newest ghost kitchen is from the chef behind a long-shuttered seafood chain

Toronto restaurant charged four times for non-compliance with health measures

Toronto restaurant famous for its Mexican sandwiches forced to shut down storefront

The top 25 food delivery for a date night in Toronto by neighbourhood