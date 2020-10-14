Matty Matheson gives away free food in advance of opening his new Toronto burger joint

Matty Matheson, the tatted Toronto chef behind the famous Parts & Labour burger (R.I.P.), is opening up a permanent spot for juicy burgs.

The new project called Matty Patty's will be launching at 923 Queen St. West, directly across from Trinity Bellwoods Park.

What started as a burger pop-up in Hawaii (at an event called RVCAloha, run by Matty Patty's partner Pat Tenore) made its way to Freak's Store in Tokyo last year.

If you hit the inaugural MattyFest in September 2019, you might have gotten a taste of these cheesy bad boys while watching Wu-Tang hit the stage.

The Vice food show host also taught Seth Meyers how to make a version of it on Late Night.

There are no official hours yet, though the shop did drum up some excitement with free burger giveaways Wednesday afternoon.