lobster boil toronto

Toronto is getting an East Coast style lobster boil for the long weekend

An epic lobster boil is headed for Toronto just in time for the Labour Day long weekend.

Leslieville pub The Burren has announced that it's serving up epic lobster feasts, just for two days only. 

Collaborating with The Collective, a local group running seasonal pop-ups around Toronto, The Burren will be running their seafood frenzy from noon to 10 p.m. this Sunday and Monday. 

Every order will include a ridiculous amount of food: one pound of lobster, corn, potatoes and Cajun-style andouille sausage with lemon and butter. 

It's $35 if you pre-order, or $40 for walk-ins. Book ahead on The Collective's website.

You won't be eating with the breeze of the Atlantic in your hair, but The Burren does have a sweet patio for you to gorge on buttery crustaceans. 

