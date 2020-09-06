Iconic ice cream shop closes after nearly 40 years in Toronto

One of Toronto's longest-running local ice cream institutions has called it quits after decades in the biz.

Greg's Ice Cream, which started as a tiny shop at Bloor and Avenue in 1981, has permanently shuttered its store at 750 Spadina Ave., marking the closure of the brand's last outpost.

The pioneering purveyor of more than 100 flavours shuttered its Annex location, not too long after closing down their Distillery District location for good.

Greg Mahon and his brand are known citywide as Toronto's first all-natural ice cream store. His original store, which sat at Bloor and Avenue for 25 years, used to see lineups down the block.

Greg's has also seen some major partnerships, wholesaling its ice cream to places like the Four Seasons, Pusateri's, Summerhill Market and the Air Canada Centre.

Stout, Grape Nut and a mean Green Tea were just some of the flavours the brand offered but the iconic roasted marshmallow flavour couldn't be beat, despite several imitation attempts (looking at you, President's Choice). Ben & Jerry even once picked up a bucket of it in an attempt to replicate it, to no avail.

It's unclear whether Greg's Ice Cream is gone for good — Mahon couldn't be reached for comment — but summers won't ever be the same in Toronto without those cones.