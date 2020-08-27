Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
woodlot toronto

One of Toronto's most romantic restaurants has closed after 10 years

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After a decade of candlelit dinners and bottles of wine, the Little Italy staple Woodlot has closed for good.

The restaurant, opened by Robyn Donio and David Haman in 2010, has shuttered its doors at 293 Palmerston Ave. permanently. 

It's unclear exactly why the destination for Canadian comfort foods is no more — Woodlot's owners did not respond for comment — though what is known is who's replaced them: Harry's Charbroiled

A year after closing their own shop in Parkdale, the beloved burger joint has since moved into the Palmerston space.

This new Harry's looks a lot different than the greasy Parkdale spoon opened by the Petropoulos brothers in 1968. 

First off, there's no dine-in service at this location. Just like its pop-up at Bar Raval, which was doling out Plain Janes during lockdown, this most recent Grant van Gamaren iteration is only doing pick-up and delivery for its chorizo burgers and merch. 

It's also not clear if Harry's will stick around on Palmerston for long. 

"We have not decided if this is a permanent move or just a temporary COVID move," said a spokesperson for the restaurant. 

Harry's is open daily from noon to 9 p.m. The brand will also be driving its new food truck around (until it starts snowing, anyway) and is offering private catering. 

Lead photo by

Woodlot Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Someone is trying to save Frankie Tomatto's before it closes for good

One of Toronto's most romantic restaurants has closed after 10 years

Iconic buffet restaurant is shutting down after 25 years

Toronto restaurant famous for middle finger ice sculpture has closed

Toronto bar with ties to the Rolling Stones closes after 20 years

This is why Toronto is obsessed with smash burgers right now

The top 10 new takeout restaurants in Toronto

Here's how some of Toronto's favourite coffee shops are surviving the pandemic