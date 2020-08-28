Eat & Drink
brass rail covid

Toronto Public Health says visitors of Brass Rail strip club gave fake contact information

No surprise here. Most visitors of the Toronto strip club where hundreds of people may have been exposed to COVID-19 and where one patron tested positive for the disease, gave fake contact tracing information. 

According to CityNews, about two thirds of the guests who attended Brass Rail strip club on Yonge Street from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8 did not give their real names or contact information for COVID-19 tracing purposes.

"Toronto Pubic Health was able to directly reach 157 of the 441 patrons who attended the establishment," a health official told CityNews.

"TPH would like to stress the important role the public can play to support contact tracing efforts in situations like these by providing accurate contact information to local businesses and services."

Of course, people are not at all shocked by this. In fact, most expected it to happen.

"In what freaking universe did they think these guys were going to give their real names? Again, should have given a bit more thought to what businesses were allowed to reopen," another person tweeted.

Others questioned whether the club was asking for ID.

Two weeks ago, the club was forced to shut down after learning that an employee might have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was said to have worked Aug. 4, 5, 7 and 8. Toronto Public Health advised anyone who attended the club during this time to get tested

Following this, news broke that a visitor who entered the club during that time also tested positive for the virus, although it is unclear whether going to Brass Rail had anything to do with it. 

A message to you all 📖: The Brass Rail closed its doors immediately when we heard that an employee may have tested positive for COVID-19. The safety of our city, staff and patrons is always our top priority. It turned out to be only one isolated case and that case was quickly contained. All of our staff were subsequently tested and all tests have come back negative. The Brass Rail has strict safety precautions in place but as an added measure we closed our establishment for another 72 hours on our own accord without direction from anyone. We then hired a professional sanitization/disinfecting crew to throughly sanitize (in hazmat suits) the Brass Rail in its entirety. Our safety measures continue to go above and beyond to ensure our valued staff & patrons are always kept secure and safe. Thank you for your understanding, Team Brass

The well-known downtown strip club opened its doors to the public on July 31 following a four-month closure.

