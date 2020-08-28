Toronto Public Health says visitors of Brass Rail strip club gave fake contact information

No surprise here. Most visitors of the Toronto strip club where hundreds of people may have been exposed to COVID-19 and where one patron tested positive for the disease, gave fake contact tracing information.

According to CityNews, about two thirds of the guests who attended Brass Rail strip club on Yonge Street from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8 did not give their real names or contact information for COVID-19 tracing purposes.

"Toronto Pubic Health was able to directly reach 157 of the 441 patrons who attended the establishment," a health official told CityNews.

"TPH would like to stress the important role the public can play to support contact tracing efforts in situations like these by providing accurate contact information to local businesses and services."

Of course, people are not at all shocked by this. In fact, most expected it to happen.

Physical contact at a strip club...and they were dropping fake names to avoid people knowing they were there?! pic.twitter.com/NZ7jryhwLT — Michael Cranny 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@andro656) August 27, 2020

"In what freaking universe did they think these guys were going to give their real names? Again, should have given a bit more thought to what businesses were allowed to reopen," another person tweeted.

No kidding. Imagine the divorces that would have came if they told the truth — Matthew McCutcheon (@mccutcheon79) August 27, 2020

Others questioned whether the club was asking for ID.

You know, technically they need ID to get into a bar... — Michelle Aarts, TDSB (@aarts_michelle) August 28, 2020

Two weeks ago, the club was forced to shut down after learning that an employee might have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was said to have worked Aug. 4, 5, 7 and 8. Toronto Public Health advised anyone who attended the club during this time to get tested

Following this, news broke that a visitor who entered the club during that time also tested positive for the virus, although it is unclear whether going to Brass Rail had anything to do with it.

The well-known downtown strip club opened its doors to the public on July 31 following a four-month closure.