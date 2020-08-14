Eat & Drink
brass rail toronto

Toronto warns 550 people exposed to COVID-19 at Brass Rail strip club

It appears as though legs haven't been the only thing spreading at The Brass Rail Tavern in Toronto lately: An estimated 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at the legendary strip club since it reopened late last month. 

The City of Toronto issued a press release Friday morning on behalf of Toronto Public Health to notify anyone who has recently visited the Brass Rail Tavern at 701 Yonge St. about "a potential exposure to COVID-19."

An employee of the strip club is said to have tested positive for the virus, but this does not equate to an outbreak — it's possible that nobody else was infected on account of the club's stringent Stage 3 safety protocols.

Regardless, Toronto Public Health is advising anyone who attended the Brass Rail Tavern while the employee in question was working to "monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for the 14 days after their last visit during this time period."

The person who tested positive for the coronavirus is said to have worked at the following times: 

  • August 4 from 7:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (August 5)
  • August 5 from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. (August 6)
  • August 7 from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. (August 8)
  • August 8 from 7:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (August 9)

People who visited the club outside of the above stated times are not at risk, according to public health officials.

"TPH has followed up with all known close contacts and asked these individuals to self-isolate for 14 days and to go for testing. TPH is also notifying individuals directly who provided their name and contact information in the establishment's contact tracing log," wrote the city in its release.

"The establishment is collaborating with TPH to ensure all COVID-19 Stage 3 reopening protocols are in place in this setting. including staff and patrons wearing masks, infection prevention and control measures are in place, and appropriate physical distancing measures are followed."

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus in general can visit the COVID-19 self-assessment tool on the Ministry of Health's website.

"If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, please contact TPH, seek COVID-19 testing and immediately self-isolate. Please wear a mask when going for testing," writes the City of Toronto.

"As COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community, residents are reminded to continue following public health advice to wash hands often, practise physical distancing, stay within their social bubble of no more than 10 people, wear a mask in indoor settings, or when physical distance cannot be maintained and remain at home when ill."

