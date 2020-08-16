Eat & Drink
toronto patios

5 new patios in Toronto you need to visit at least once

The new patios of our dreams are being brought to life in Toronto right now. Restaurants, bars and other businesses are joining forces, combining their spaces, talents and ideas to come up with some of the most startling new projects of the summer.

Here are some new patios in Toronto you need to add to your summer to-do list.

Gerrard East Market

This communal effort in Leslieville brings together Vatican Gift Shop, Hype Food Co.Poor Romeo, Yard Sale Bar and many more in a beachy environment that comes with big-screen TVs, 22 tonnes of sand and Muskoka chairs.

toronto patios

Patio season doesn't have to be skipped this year at humongous Rendezviews. Photo by Jason Pham.

Rendezviews

The Fifth Social Club and Ballroom came together to transform a Richmond Street West parking lot into a massive patio filled with picnic tables and umbrellas serving Sol beer, wings and burger.

toronto patios

Venice Beach Bar is perfect for a brief staycation. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Venice Beach Bar

Dundas West businesses Unboxed Market and Bar Mordecai teamed up to create a staycation experience serving beer, wine, cocktails, tacos, corn on the cob, barbecue baby back ribs, crab rolls, and bacon-wrapped hot dogs under stripey umbrellas.

toronto patios

The old Cadillac patio has been transformed in to The Caddi. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

The Caddi

Paris Paris and Camp 4 are now serving daily feasts with beer and wine on the old Cadillac patio in Parkdale, which has been given a makeover with twinkly lights and colourful new artwork.

toronto patios

Get tacos, boozy slushies and plants all in the same place at Last Resort. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Taco Beach at Last Resort

Dynasty plant shop now has this Ossington patio and bottle shop where you can get slushies of the day (for example, pressed lemon and lime margarita), natural bubbly wine and tacos from pop-up Taco Beach by the people behind Superpoint.

Lead photo by

Jason Pham

