Popular brunch restaurant in Toronto permanently shuts down

Just two short years after opening, the Filipino mainstay, BBs Diner, says it's shuttering for good.

The beloved brunch spot and fixture for the Filipinx community (and all lovers of garlic rice) made it public today that its sliding doors are staying closed.

BB's founder Justin Bella calls the situation a "forced hand".

Unforseen circumstances — a global pandemic and the sale of the building at 76 Lippincott — made BBs inilegible for rent relief. After four months of paying full rent, Bella says it's just not feasible to keep the business going any longer.

He also says that, in this social climate, brunch isn't a priority for him or his team right now.

"Our staff is family, we have to figure out how to make it work."

The cash-only restaurant has garnered a huge following thanks to its incredible rotating menu by Chef Julian Ochangco, comprised of timeless silogs, homey rice-fuelled dishes, and the occasional twist like Hawaiian diner staples.

Only open from Friday to Sunday, a seat on the coveted pink picnic tables was the best way to check out BBs in all its multi-level pink gradient glory.

"Our goal was never to be a Michelin, our goal was to be the realest," says Bella. "We genuinely wanted to create a space where people felt proud to bring their friends and family. Confident that we could enjoy a good meal."

Bella, who also runs The Shop, says that he's hoping to find a way to combine the two concepts.

"There wil be a way for BBs to come back," he says.