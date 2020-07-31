Pizza Pizza customer in Toronto loses it over man not wearing face mask

Businesses across Toronto have been constantly dealing with outbursts from stubborn customers who refuse to wear face masks despite the city's policy.

But, in one recent incident, it seems the trouble was actually caused by another shopper who simply couldn't contain his anger about the fact that the man next to him in line was maskless.

A video posted to Reddit Thursday morning shows a customer throwing a literal tantrum and destroying property in the Pizza Pizza location on Queens Quay after starting an altercation with a man who wasn't wearing a mask.

A Toronto man destroyed a pizza display because another customer was not wearing a mask 😱-📹 u/RxdditRoamxr #Toronto #COVIDIOT #COVID19Ontario pic.twitter.com/4ks86Lbh35 — blogTO (@blogTO) July 31, 2020

Oddly enough, the man throwing the tantrum appears to have been wearing his mask on his chin, which is arguably just as useless as wearing no mask at all, if not more.

The Reddit video, which has now garnered more than 300 comments, shows the angry customer filming the man ahead of him in line because his face is uncovered.

The unmasked man then puts his hood on and turns away, at which point the abrasive customer moves closer into his personal space.

The video then shows the man without a mask pushing the other customer away, at which point he proceeds to go absolutely bonkers — screaming that he's been assaulted and pushing over the glass pizza display case.

The man without a mask then proceeds to (wisely) leave the store with his food, and the tantrum-thrower follows him right to the exit.

So whether it's temper tantrums being thrown by those who refuse to don a face covering or by those who are overly angered by others who won't, it's clear the service industry and retail workers in Toronto have their hands full with difficult customers amid already challenging times.