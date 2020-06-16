Toronto's only Cauldron Ice Cream location has permanently closed

California gourmet chain Cauldron Ice Cream has permanently shuttered its only Toronto outpost for good amid the pandemic.

The parlour opened up to serve its colourful, Instagrammable frozen treats on Queen West back in summer 2018, but unfortunately will not be opening up its doors again after months of forced closure due to the health crisis.

The brand is known for its fluffy, bubbled "Puffle Cones," for its innovative rotation of flavours, for its rose-shaped scoop designs, and, most notably, for crafting its ice cream fresh before customers' very eyes using liquid nitrogen.

The Toronto location was the only one in Canada, and the only one outside of California aside from a shop in Dallas, Texas.

The fates of the other four Canadian Cauldron parlours that were slated to come to the Toronto area back in 2018 have yet to be confirmed, a marketing representative for the company also said.

"The last few months have changed our world dramatically. There is possibility, but no news at this time," they stated, adding that COVID-19 was certainly a factor in the Toronto establishment's closure.

The potential for future locations in Canada is certainly a glimmer of hope for lovers of quality, photogenic chilled treats in quirky flavours like milk and cereal, vegan pineapple express and vietnamese coffee.

But, with the undeniable devastation that COVID-19 has meant for individuals and economies worldwide, the future of any type of business seems pretty up in the air right now.