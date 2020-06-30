Eat & Drink
abu hummus toronto

Toronto is getting a restaurant all about hummus

Kensington Market is about to get a restaurant dedicated to the king of Middle Eastern dips: hummus. 

They're several months behind schedule but a new business, called Abu Hummus, has announced that they're finally gearing to open their doors at 119 Baldwin St. next week. 

We're about a week away...

A post shared by Abu Hummus Toronto (@abuhummus_toronto) on

The restaurant — which specializes in organic hummus, according to the website — takes over the old AAA Army Surplus,  which has merged with its sister store Search & Rescued across the street. 

It's Abu Hummus' only location, and though there's no menu on their website, it's pretty self-explanatory what they'll be offering.

According to the brand, they'll be paying homage to other "legendary hummus restaurants" worldwide with their take on this staple chickpea dip.

A tantalizing video on their Instagram also suggests we'll be in for tons of tahini and olive oil too. 

