Popular patty joint in Toronto reopens and gets overwhelmed with orders
Toronto loves its patties, but they're so beloved from one joint in particular that they are concerned they might sell out right after reopening.
Randy's Takeout remained open with reduced hours as March ended and the pandemic hit Toronto, but then closed from April 10 until earlier this week.
Thank you for your support upon our reopening! Due to your unexpected and overwhelming support, we may not have enough supply to last throughout Saturday, June 6, 2020. We are working hard to keep up with the demand for our handmade patties. Please call ahead to find out if patties are still available and avoid disappointment. 416-781-5313 Thanks again for your support and patience as we get back up and running. #randyspatties
It appears the patty deprivation was too much for some, and the day after reopening on June 4 they posted a message to social media saying they were concerned they would not have enough to last through the next day and that customers should call ahead to ensure patties are still available.
"We have are grateful for the overwhelming and unexpected support we have received from our loyal customers upon our reopening," says a Randy's spokesperson.
"We are currently working with a limited number of staff, as well as deliberately limiting the number of days that we will be open in order to ensure that we can provide the safest environment for both staff and customers."
UPDATE: June 1, 2020 Good news! We will be reopening on Thursday, June 4, 2020. We will be open for limited hours from Thursday to Saturday only for the next couple of weeks. We will provide updates online as they become available. Please be advised that we will be allowing 3 customers in the store at one time, so please respect this request for the safety of our patrons and our staff. Thank your for your patience and ongoing support.
Randy's is currently open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is only allowing three customers into the store at a time.
UPDATE - APRIL 7, 2020 In the best interest of the health and safety of our staff, customers and community, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close Randy's Take-Out. WE WILL BE CLOSED BEGINNING ON APRIL 10TH. THURSDAY, APRIL 9, 2020 WILL BE OUR FINAL DAY OF OPERATION UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. We will be open from 11 am to 6pm, but may close early if we run out of supplies. (Please be courteous and respect our rules around physical distancing and, if necessary, limits on purchases per person/family.) A heartfelt thank you to all of our customers for your ongoing support! Thanks also to the @yorkeglintonbia, Councillor @mike.colle and MPP @jillslastword for their assistance during these trying times. We will post any updates on our social media channels. Be safe everyone! Likkle more.
"Our patties continue to be handmade and we are working hard to ensure enough supply to avoid disappointing our customers, many of whom have been loyal to us since we opened in 1979," says a spokesperson.
