randys toronto

Popular patty joint in Toronto reopens and gets overwhelmed with orders

Toronto loves its patties, but they're so beloved from one joint in particular that they are concerned they might sell out right after reopening.

Randy's Takeout remained open with reduced hours as March ended and the pandemic hit Toronto, but then closed from April 10 until earlier this week.

It appears the patty deprivation was too much for some, and the day after reopening on June 4 they posted a message to social media saying they were concerned they would not have enough to last through the next day and that customers should call ahead to ensure patties are still available.

"We have are grateful for the overwhelming and unexpected support we have received from our loyal customers upon our reopening," says a Randy's spokesperson.

"We are currently working with a limited number of staff, as well as deliberately limiting the number of days that we will be open  in order to ensure that we can provide the safest environment for both staff and customers."

Randy's is currently open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is only allowing three customers into the store at a time.

"Our patties continue to be handmade and we are working hard to ensure enough supply to avoid disappointing our customers, many of whom have been loyal to us since we opened in 1979," says a spokesperson.

