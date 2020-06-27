Popular bakery just permanently closed their newest Toronto location

Less than a year after opening, dessert shop Roselle has announced that it's closing its West Queen West location permanently.

Roselle Desserts, one of Toronto's most popular patisseries for the soft serve and baked treats, says it's decided to focus on its original Corktown store.

"Since lockdown began in March, we've had a lot of time to reflect and decide how to navigate our new reality," wrote owners Stephanie Duong and Bruce Lee in an Instagram post on Friday.

"With the uncertainty facing our industry, we have decided that it is best to return to our roots and operate out of a single location on King Street East.⁣"

"We're going to miss the space and community we've created at Dovercourt but we still have so much to be thankful for. We're going back to the shop that started it all with so much support, love and gratitude."

Duong and Lee say they have many things planned for the summer, with "happier announcements" from Roselle coming soon.