These are the grocery stores in Toronto that require you to wear face masks

More and more grocery stores in Toronto are insisting customers wear non-medical face masks or coverings while they shop and now someone has created a map to show which ones they are.

Recently the Ontario and federal government officially recommended wearing masks to wherever maintaining the six feet required for physical distancing is difficult or impossible.

Grocery stores are typically somewhere that might prove challenging. And while not all grocery stores require one, many have begun making it mandatory for shoppers to wear a mask.

According to Premier Doug Ford, businesses can turn away customers not wearing a mask.

Thankfully local resident Cheryl White has been using Google Maps to track stores implementing a mask policy.

White has been adding stores all over the city and GTA in what is becoming a helpful resource for people who can and cannot wear a mask.

The map includes big grocery chains and independent stores that have asked customers to wear a mask, but Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam has made it clear that exceptions need to be made for those unable to wear one.

Anyone looking to suggest an addition to the map can send it to White on Twitter.

