A Toronto brewery just shared the recipe for their popular beer can chicken

Beer can chicken is a classic treat and now a Toronto chef has gifted her recipe.

Riverside's Eastbound Brewing Company posted a tender chicken recipe for all the chefs out there to enjoy with their loved ones.

Chef Tara Lee, also referred to as Pickle Girl, shared her recipe with The Broadview Hotel earlier this month.

Lee writes that Eastbound has been making Beer Can Chicken for about a year and a half now. “I love sharing recipes. It’s the perfect season for grilling, so I think people were really excited for this,” she says.

To make the chicken, you’ll need:

1 whole chicken (approximately 2 pounds)

1 cup kosher salt (for brine)

1 cup white sugar (for brine)

2 tbsp kosher salt

2 tbsp black pepper

2 tbsp garlic powder

2 tbsp smoked paprika

1 x 355ml can Eastbound Brewing Co.’s Let’s Go Exploring IPA

The instructions are quick and simple — leaving you with enough chicken for four portions.

Keep your heads up, folks. This might not be the only recipe Chef Lee is preparing to share. “I’m hoping to share my recipes more often, and we will be including them in our online orders soon as well,” she writes.

Since quarantine has started, Canadians have been baking and cooking more now than ever before. Even Canada’s Wonderland has shared the recipe to their famous funnel cheesecake for the public to enjoy.

The Eastbound Brewing Company is open seven days a week from 2 to 8 p.m. for curbside pickup and delivery. You can check out their new Eastbound Market on their website.