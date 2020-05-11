You can now get food from Montreal's famous Schwartz's Deli delivered to Toronto

If the unexpected arrival of the pandemic in Toronto forced you to cancel an upcoming trip to Montreal — and that trip was set to include a stop at the city's famous Schwartz's Deli — you'll be glad to know you can actually get the delicacy delivered right to your door.

That's right, you can get a taste of the most famous smoked meat in the country and more thanks to a new service called I Miss MTL Food.

The service allows anyone living in Toronto and the rest of the GTA to order takeout from any Montreal restaurant, deli or bakery on their website, and they'll deliver it all the way from Montreal to Toronto.

They are willing to deliver to Toronto/GTA!

I Miss MTL Food https://t.co/UecPbFkvwk — Gourmandee (@Gourmandee_OG) May 10, 2020

"Think of us as a long distance Uber Eats!" their website states. "Whether you are craving Montreal Smoked Meat from Schwartz's, Lamb Shish Taouk from Damas, or Kosher Sesame Beef from Deli365, we have you covered!!"

Anyone looking to get some of Montreal's classic, award-winning food delivered to Toronto can simply contact I Miss MTL Food by phone or email with the food order and the name of the restaurant, deli or bakery in Montreal.

They'll then provide the cost directly from the restaurant's menu and indicate the delivery date, which usually takes just a few days.

The order will be brought right to the customer's front door, along with an alert text that the order has arrived.

So while Torontonians may have to wait a while before visiting Montreal's many famous restaurants and delis in person, at least there's now a way to satisfy your cravings from 500 km away.