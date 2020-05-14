LCBO hours for the Victoria Day long weekend 2020

LCBO hours for the Victoria Day long weekend in Toronto and Ontario won't make you happy if you planned on shopping on Victoria Day. Like most of the city, the liquor store will be shuttered on May 18.

However, that doesn't mean you need to go without any libations.

If you plan in advance you'll be able to visit the LCBO on May 16 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on the location you frequent. Call ahead to be sure. LCBO stores will also be open on May 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you want to skip the LCBO altogether there's still plenty of other options for booze.

The Beer Store will be open for regular hours come Saturday and Sunday. Indie bottle shops along with a slew of restaurants serving up wine are also another option to get your fix over the long weekend.