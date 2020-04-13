30 restaurants and bars in Toronto where you can order wine online

Order wine online in Toronto from restaurants and bars so you can skip the lines at the LCBO. There's no need to go without some good grapes during isolation—in fact, a good bottle or six is more than likely to help pass the time.

Here are some restaurants and bars to buy wine from in Toronto.

Order from a diverse selection of curated wines and add beer, coffee, brewing equipment to your cart as well when shopping at this cafe's online store.

Pair Argentinean wine with empanadas when ordering from this restaurant through Uber Eats.

Lots of local wines are now on offer from this cafe through their online Corktown Commissary shop.

This pub is delivering lots of sparkling, white and red wine, taking orders via email.

This Parkdale restaurant from the people behind Chantecler will send over a bottle of wine or even a cocktail through Uber Eats.

A good selection of over a half dozen wines is available from this Leslieville restaurant through Uber Eats to accompany their Italian food.

Order your faves like truffle fries, sushi or pasta from this popular chain restaurant and complete your meal with a bottle of wine delivered via Uber Eats.

Sparkling, white, rose and red wine are available from this Italian megastore at Bay and Bloor when you order through Uber Eats, Foodora or Instacart.

Jamaican food and wine are together for delivery at last when you order from this King West restaurant through Uber Eats.

A wide range of wines accompany the Mediterranean eats on the Uber Eats menu of this Ossington restaurant.

Red, white and rose wine are available from this Greek restaurant on the Danforth when placing an order with SkipTheDishes.

This Queen West cafe has opened its very own little online shop where you can browse lots of varieties of lovely curated wines.

This Italian restaurant chain is known for its wine selection, so it only makes sense that they have red, white and sparkling wine available on Uber Eats.

Order wine from this Dundas West bar with one of best cellars in the city through their website.

Order through Uber Eats or DoorDash to pair one of the famous burgers from this Queen West restaurant with a bottle of wine.

Japanese food and wine go hand in hand, so the 549 Bloor location of this sushi chain has made them available together on Uber Eats.

This caterer that oversees Toronto restaurants like Petros82 is now delivering wine. Order via email.

Pasta, pizza and wine were meant to be together, and now they don't have to be apart in your delivery orders when getting food from this Little Italy joint through Uber Eats.

This Financial District restaurant is offering two for $25 deals as well as wine for delivery through Uber Eats.

Red wine and white wine are available to go with truffle pasta when ordering through Uber Eats from this Italian restaurant in the Entertainment District.

Shop online for red, white, sparkling, rose and orange wine through this bar in Bloorcourt.

DM this Bloorcourt bar on Instagram to order wine as well as sherry, liqueur, spirits and much more.

DM or email this Dundas West restaurant to order six-packs of wine for delivery.

Order red, white, rose, sparkling, sparkling rose, skin contact and canned wines from this Dundas West bar which delivers once a week. They can also put together a surprise mix of wines.

Browse this Dundas West restaurant's extensive wine list and get in touch online to set up a delivery.

Use an online form to place an order for red, white, rose, sparkling and orange wine from this Dundas West bar.

This bar near Bathurst and Dundas has set up its own Bottle Shop with lots of options for red, white, orange and pet-nat wines.

A bottle of Lebanese wine is the perfect accompaniment to food order from this Bloorcourt restaurant.

Weekly meal basket deliveries from this Leslieville restaurant include an option to order bottles of wine.

Place an order for delivery of bottles of white, red, rose and sparkling wines from this Yorkville pub via email.