Popular ice cream shop becomes drive-thru only after people can't social distance

One of Mississauga's most popular ice cream shops has converted to drive-thru only service after customers were unable to practice proper social distancing measures.

Dairy Cream has been open for over 60 years, and temporarily closed almost two months ago in light of the current situation. But in mid-April they went live on Uber Eats, and then about a week later attempted to be a drive-thru only for the weekend.

After the experiment, they had to post an announcement to social media saying they would no longer accept walk-in orders, but would still be serving a limited menu for curbside pickup.

"Unfortunately we had some people give us choice words about our no cone policy," read the caption to the post. "Our menu is limited, our hours are limited and so is our staff."

Then on May 3, they had to post to social media again saying they would have to stop walk-up orders entirely, switching to the makeshift drive-thru only.

"It has come to our attention that not everybody listens to the social distancing measures so until things ease up. We will NOT be doing walk up orders at all," reads the caption to the post.

"Our make shift drive thru is for cars only, for everybodys safety. We cannot have anyone hanging around [our] lot, so when you recieve your items we ask you safely drive away. Would also like to ask everyone to be mindful of our neighbors. Please do not block their parking, or entrance. Social distance your cars."

Apparently there are some adults in Toronto that care more about soft serve than common courtesy. If we put greed aside and follow physical distancing rules, we'll all be out eating ice cream in the sunshine faster.