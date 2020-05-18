Popular Caribbean joint in Toronto is now doing roti meal kits for takeout and delivery

One of Toronto's most popular Caribbean restaurants specializing in roti for over 35 years has remodeled their menu to offer meal kits for takeout and delivery.

The Roti Hut has packaged their signature curry, stew and jerk meats along with veggies and of course, roti into a week's worth of meal kits that can be refrigerated or frozen.

Orders have to be placed 48 hours in advance of the intended pickup or delivery date, but they're delivering roti goodness as far as Oshawa, Whitby, Stouffville, Newmarket, Aurora, Brampton and Mississauga for a $15 - $18 fee.

It's worth it considering the meals add up to only $8.95 each ($62.65 for the full week of meals) and are fully customizable, with options to mix and match your favourites like jerk chicken, curry duck, curry shrimp, oxtail, pumpkin, spinach and paratha or dhalpourie roti.

You can also technically stretch your dollar even further than a week, as the meals are good for four days in the fridge or three months in the freezer. Our quarantine roti prayers have been answered.