Popular Caribbean joint in Toronto is now doing roti meal kits for takeout and delivery
One of Toronto's most popular Caribbean restaurants specializing in roti for over 35 years has remodeled their menu to offer meal kits for takeout and delivery.
The Roti Hut has packaged their signature curry, stew and jerk meats along with veggies and of course, roti into a week's worth of meal kits that can be refrigerated or frozen.
In an effort to better meet the immediate needs of our customers during this time, we’ve expedited our efforts in delivering to you our meal packs with the same quality and care as we provide our guests in store. Now, for $8.95 per meal, you can bulk order our 1-week, custom dinner packs. Made with the situations of our every day customers in mind. We’ve done our best to deliver on ease, affordability and quality. Order for pickup or delivery (within 15km radius of store) on our website. All options are Halal. Free delivery on all orders to senior homes. Thank you all for your continued support 🙏🏽
Orders have to be placed 48 hours in advance of the intended pickup or delivery date, but they're delivering roti goodness as far as Oshawa, Whitby, Stouffville, Newmarket, Aurora, Brampton and Mississauga for a $15 - $18 fee.
It's worth it considering the meals add up to only $8.95 each ($62.65 for the full week of meals) and are fully customizable, with options to mix and match your favourites like jerk chicken, curry duck, curry shrimp, oxtail, pumpkin, spinach and paratha or dhalpourie roti.
You can also technically stretch your dollar even further than a week, as the meals are good for four days in the fridge or three months in the freezer. Our quarantine roti prayers have been answered.
