Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 11 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Famous Montreal bagel shop is now doing delivery to Toronto homes

You can now feast on some of Montreal's most famous bagels from the comfort of your home. 

St-Viateur Bagel, the hyper-popular bakery that's been around since 1957, may no longer be operating 24-hours thanks to the pandemic, but it's going hard in the paint with deliveries. 

Good news for us, though, because the shop isn't just doing local shipments: you can now get their famous bagels delivered straight from the 514 to the 416. 

Sesame, poppy, all-dressed, whole wheat: you can 'em all, from two-dozen to nine-dozen orders.

You can also get a variety of flavours in their custom bagel boxes, which give you the option of getting a bunch of different kinds, from two- to six-dozen bagels ($66.60) per box. Shipping will cost you around $21, on top of your order.

They also have a bunch of fun bagel accessories and merch, like St-Viateur Bagel spreading knives, tote bags, and key chains, to show your loyalty to Joe Morena's joint — sorry Fairmount.

St. Viateur

