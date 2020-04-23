Famous Montreal bagel shop is now doing delivery to Toronto homes

You can now feast on some of Montreal's most famous bagels from the comfort of your home.

St-Viateur Bagel, the hyper-popular bakery that's been around since 1957, may no longer be operating 24-hours thanks to the pandemic, but it's going hard in the paint with deliveries.

Good news for us, though, because the shop isn't just doing local shipments: you can now get their famous bagels delivered straight from the 514 to the 416.

Sesame, poppy, all-dressed, whole wheat: you can 'em all, from two-dozen to nine-dozen orders.

You can also get a variety of flavours in their custom bagel boxes, which give you the option of getting a bunch of different kinds, from two- to six-dozen bagels ($66.60) per box. Shipping will cost you around $21, on top of your order.

They also have a bunch of fun bagel accessories and merch, like St-Viateur Bagel spreading knives, tote bags, and key chains, to show your loyalty to Joe Morena's joint — sorry Fairmount.