LCBO staff allowed to wear face masks after two workers test positive for COVID-19

The LCBO is now allowing employees to wear personal protective equipment like face shields and face masks after two Toronto employees tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The LCBO issued a statement yesterday that it would be allowing its employees to wear personal protective equipment after a second worker tested positive for COVID-19 at its St. Lawrence Market location.

"The LCBO has been adopting measures to protect staff and customers as COVID-19 progresses," the statement reads.

"We also appreciate the heightened awareness to protect one’s self, especially in a role involving customer service and for the benefit and comfort of LCBO employees we will be introducing protective face shields as an optional preventative measure."

"LCBO retail staff may choose to wear face shields while serving customers to protect their eyes, mouth and nose from the transfer of droplets and to help prevent unnecessary touching of the face."

The statement notes that it will not be supplying face masks to employees at the risk of "depleting the supply required by frontline healthcare workers."

The LCBO was deemed an essential business by the Ontario government and permitted to stay open. In an attempt to reduce the health risks associated with the virus, it's reduced hours and limited the number of customers allowed in the stores.

The first case of a LCBO employee was reported on March 27 at its Allen and Rimrock Roads location which was shut down and went through a deep cleaning process while the St. Lawrence Market location remains open.

Both employees are recovering at home in self-isolation.