Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Doug Ford wants grocery stores in Ontario to change their hours for Easter weekend

Major grocery stores might change their hours for Easter weekend in Toronto and Ontario if Doug Ford has any say in the matter.

The premier put out a plea yesterday for supermarkets not to close. He's concerned that if stores are closed for a day or more it might result in a rush of shoppers over the next several days and cause crowding.

Easter hours reminder: Our stores will be closed on Friday April 10 and Sunday April 12. Thursday and Saturday will be...

Posted by Loblaws on Sunday, April 5, 2020

Major chain stores have been posting notices to their social media that they will be closed Friday and Sunday.

Although grocery delivery services have been faced with extreme backlogs due to overwhelming demand, Ford is also suggesting shoppers try to avoid shopping in person and getting groceries online if possible.

Catering companies are also still operating, so it's possible to take the pressure off stores by ordering from them for Easter or Passover as well.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

