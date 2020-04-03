15 Passover catering and delivery options in Toronto

Passover catering and delivery in Toronto is what you need this year. This close to the Jewish holiday, many of the most popular options like Nortown, Diamonds and United Bakers are no longer taking orders, but all these heroic caterers are still available to make sure your Passover is as meaningful as ever.

Here are some options for Passover catering and delivery in Toronto.

A curated Passover menu with options like matzoh ball soup, brisket, roast leg of lamb, squash and flourless chocolate torte from this caterer should feed four. There's also an option for a seder plate add-on.

Order items like gefilte fish, pickles, soups, brisket, poached salmon and dessert from this cafe, and even add on wine.

Order classic cakes and pies for Passover by calling this legendary bake shop.

Send a DM or email to this bagel place to grab regular or Passover bagels for the holiday. They also do cakes, rolls and cookies.

An all-inclusive Passover seder from this chain restaurant includes a seder plate, matzoh and pickles, and you can choose from options like brisket, BBQ chicken or two kinds of salmon for mains.

An extensive Passover menu from this caterer has all kinds of options for soups, salads, mains and sweets. You can even splurge on a whole turkey.

A wide range of apps, soups, kugels, potato dishes, beef, chicken and turkey are all available to grab from this place's Passover menu.

Dozens of options for mains are available from this takeout and catering business, as well as lots of apps, salads, dips, kugels and sides.

This BBQ place allows you to order items like chicken wings, brisket, lamb, salmon and even "everything bagel" potatoes for Passover.

Fill out an online form to get a copy of this catering company's Passover menu sent directly to you.

Order items for Passover online from this caterer, like matzoh chocolate bark, chicken fingers, cod and Cornish hen.

You can actually get an entirely vegan Passover menu catered for you by emailing this caterer. You can also opt to add on a sangria kit.

Call to order a range of frozen, fresh and dessert items like soups, salad, chicken, salmon, kugel, veggies and brownies.

This bakery specializes in cakes and cookies, but items like latkes and knishes are also available for curbside pickup and home delivery.