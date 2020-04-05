Toronto's iconic Dumpling House is doing delivery for the first time ever

Toronto's most well-known destination for cheap dumplings is now doing delivery for the first time in its history.

Dumpling House, at 328 Spadina Avenue in the heart of Chinatown, has partnered with UberEats and Skipthedishes to gets its familiar fried and steamed dumplings to its loyal customers.

Jacky, the owner of Dumpling House says they never thought of doing delivery before because they were always so busy with their dine-in service.

But since Ontario declared state of emergency, all restaurants have been forces to switch to takeout and delivery services only.

“We have been doing good with the takeout last week, we got a lot of orders,” Jacky says, “so because of our good reputation and popularity, we decided this week to start delivering to our customers, especially now during COVID-19 and social distancing.”