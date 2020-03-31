Toronto's beloved 24-hour diner Vesta Lunch is re-opening just to give away free food

For the first time in more than 50 years, the 24-hour diner Vesta Lunch has shuttered its doors — but the restaurant says it's re-opening this weekend for a good cause.

Like most restaurants across Toronto shuttering in light of COVID-19, Vesta has been temporarily closed for the last two weeks as part of citywide efforts to curb the global pandemic.

But according to Anna Canzona, the daughter-in-law of Vesta's owners, who are currently "stuck overseas", the Dupont diner will be opening its doors once more this Saturday and Sunday to give away baskets of eggs and bread.

"Since Vesta has been closed we would like to give back to the community and offer eggs and toast to the community for them to make [their] own breakfast at home in honour of Vesta since we can’t flip [their] eggs for them," said Canzona.

"We couldn’t think of a better time to do this."

They're still figuring out details, but Canzona, who also runs La Novela food truck, says Vesta will be giving away six eggs and a loaf of bread from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. this weekend.

Baskets will be ready for pick-up on a table in front of the store, with the proper pre-cautions set up to encourage social distancing.