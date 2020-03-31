Toronto restaurant is washing all their cash to ensure it's disinfected for customers

Canadians across the country are more grateful than ever to have washable, polymer money amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and one Toronto restaurant is taking the extra precaution of washing every bill they receive.

Pizza Gigi has been a Toronto pizza staple for more than 30 years now, and they're providing delivery and takeout options for customers throughout the pandemic.

In order to ensure that the cash they give back to customers is as clean and safe as possible throughout this time, they're putting every bill they receive directly into a bucket to be disinfected.

"Went to get a slice of take out at Pizza GiGi (Harbord and Bathurst) and when I paid cash the lady behind the counter pulled out a plastic bucket with soapy water and a little bleach and asked me to put the $5 in the bucket!!" customer Chris Meraw said in an email.

"I asked her why and she said they are washing and drying all cash so when they put the [money] back in the till it's clean when they make change for the next customer."

Money is certainly known to be one of the dirtiest, germ-infested objects out there, and some businesses have decided to no longer accept cash throughout the pandemic in order to reduce the spread of germs.

But experts have argued that this practice unfairly disadvantages those experiencing homelessness or anyone without access to a credit or debit card, so perhaps thoroughly washing and disinfecting cash is the perfect compromise.