This is how one Toronto cafe is responding to the coronavirus pandemic

Most people in Toronto are staying at home thanks to COVID-19, but most cafes and restaurants in the city are still running as usual, albeit with some extra conditions.

The popular Roncy cafe Cherry Bomb is one business that recently announced some precautionary measures, including no longer accepting cash at the register.

The changes, which the cafe listed off Thursday on social media, also include leaving the door open during business hours. Staffers recommend guests dress warmly if they plan on having their coffee in the shop.

They'll also no longer be serving their drinks in personal mugs or tumblers.

Staff members will be responsible for stirring in milk and sugar, rather than having an open station available to guests.

"We ask that all customers accept these special requests and we welcome further recommendations you may have to help keep you and our space safe," says the cafe.

People are praising the cafe for taking extra steps to keep guests safe, while also acknowledging that it's hard for some people to kick a cafe habit, particularly when coffee fixes are involved.