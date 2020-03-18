Here's a map of takeout food and delivery options at restaurants in Toronto right now

Food for takeout and delivery at Toronto restaurants is critical right now as we self-isolate and practice social distancing. And just because restaurants are currently closed to dine-in customers doesn't mean many of them aren't open for takeout and delivery options.

One prominent local food writer, Suresh Doss, has been hard at work compiling a map of takeout and delivery options in Toronto right now.

"I get it, this map is going to get obsolete fast but at least its a geo resource. Comment below with confirmed places and I'll add to it," writes Suresh Doss in a post on Facebook. "This is a callout for place suggestions, not your personal views on whether we should be or shouldn't be supporting businesses."

There's a form you can fill out with what businesses you've seen are still doing takeout and delivery, a link confirming they're doing so, and any notes you want to add.

There are already over 25 cafes and bakeries, nearly ten breweries and almost 200 restaurants on the map, including places like Roselle West, Burdock, California Sandwiches, Hype Food Co. and many more.

So if you're looking to support local businesses that have stayed open and share your delivery and takeout gems with the community to help with social distancing, get to sharing your faves.

View the map of takeout and delivery in Toronto here.