A fancy Toronto restaurant for Mediterranean food has closed

A splashy Mediterranean restaurant that specialized in fresh caught whole fish of the day and wood fire oven cooking has abruptly shut its doors without warning.

Estia took to Instagram to make a simple, minimal post announcing the restaurant's closure. Located on Avenue Road in Yorkville, the spot was equipped with a lush patio in the summertime.

Chef Ben Heaton headed up the kitchen at the restaurant. With its high ceilings and ritzy location, this spot has previously played host to a steakhouse.