Toronto restaurant that's also a social enterprise is closing

A Toronto restaurant that's done a lot of good through hospitality will be closing its doors next month.

Hawthorne Food and Drink was first created in 2012, and has provided free hands-on training for over 300 job-seekers. The enterprise is an extension of the Hospitality Workers Training Centre, designed to help trainees overcome barriers to employment. Over 75 per cent of graduates found employment because of the program.

The restaurant is also an OCTA FeastON designee, meaning their menus are composed of seasonal, sustainable, locally sourced ingredients and products.

"As an organization we have decided that it is time to explore other opportunities to grow our training programs and as a result the decision was made to close the retail operations of Hawthorne and refocus our efforts. But, the work still continues," says spokesperson Mandie Abrams.

"We will continue to deliver our culinary programs, at our existing location, though our exciting partnership with Second Harvest. Our trainees will focus on preparing meals with food donated through Second Harvest for community agencies including: shelters, seniors residences and childcare centres.

"Our server program will be delivered in partnership with our employer partners at different venues across the city."

The restaurant will be celebrating its achievements throughout the month of March before shutting down for good on March 31, so drop by this Financial District spot one last time before it's too late.