Toronto restaurant is giving huge discount on brunch if you eat it outside in the cold

Would you take a seat on the patio in the middle of winter just to get half off your brunch bill?

If this sounds like you, El Catrin in the Distillery District has just the challenge for you. They've done brunch service out on their patio in the coldest months of the year before, but this time around they're offering a 50 per cent discount if you can last the meal without freezing solid.

Of course, you're not totally left to fend for yourself: there'll be 25 heaters, a huge fire pit, and tons of blankets to go around, and the main attraction: a $36 four-course brunch to warm your belly.

The menu consists of tortilla soup, Mexican bread pudding, Huevos Canasta, your choice of crepas or enfrijoladas, and churros. If you make it all the way to dessert, the entire meal costs just $18.

Served exclusively on the patio on Saturdays and Sundays, the challenge will be on for the duration of the Toronto Light Fest until it ends on March 1, except during extreme weather conditions.

The best part is, this year they've partnered with Mealshare, so for every brunch ordered one meal will be provided to youth in need. How's that for cool?