Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
san cosme toronto

One of Toronto's favourite Mexican restaurants just opened a location at the airport

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Torteria San Cosme has just landed in Pearson Airport, meaning Mexican tortas are officially a pre-flight option.

The Kensington Market corner spot selling tender cubanas and milenasas officially has a stall in the airport's Terminal 1.

It might not be as colourful and fun as its first location at Baldwin and Kensington, which opened more than five years ago, but we can assume their telera bread will be just as fresh as the original. 

Their airport menu looks like it includes a Torta De La Granja, which is basically a Mexican breakfast sandwich with egg, cheese, and bacon. Nothing sounds better right now than a flight out of Toronto (to somewhere warm obviously) with one of those in hand. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

One of Toronto's favourite Mexican restaurants just opened a location at the airport

Toronto bar named after famous author is closing after 7 years

Markham restaurant says they've lost customers because of coronavirus fears

17 bars to watch the Super Bowl in Toronto

Ridiculously huge crowds show up for free Oreo cookie pop-up in Toronto

The Winterlicious photo challenge is back for 2020

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Ikkousha Ramen Chicken, Gamberoni, Holy Cow

Toronto is getting a store that only has OREO cookies