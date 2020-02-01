One of Toronto's favourite Mexican restaurants just opened a location at the airport

Torteria San Cosme has just landed in Pearson Airport, meaning Mexican tortas are officially a pre-flight option.

The Kensington Market corner spot selling tender cubanas and milenasas officially has a stall in the airport's Terminal 1.

It might not be as colourful and fun as its first location at Baldwin and Kensington, which opened more than five years ago, but we can assume their telera bread will be just as fresh as the original.

Their airport menu looks like it includes a Torta De La Granja, which is basically a Mexican breakfast sandwich with egg, cheese, and bacon. Nothing sounds better right now than a flight out of Toronto (to somewhere warm obviously) with one of those in hand.