A cafe is supporting striking teachers in Ontario with free coffee

Teachers across Ontario continue to strike this week as a resolution between teacher's unions and the province remains nowhere in sight.

One Ontario coffee shop is doing everything they can to support teachers through said job action, including giving them free coffee and cookies.

Play a Latte Cafe in Kitchener, a coffee shop with an indoor playground for kids, pledged to give a free coffee or cookie to a teacher on the picket line this week every time a customer does the same.

"We support our educators!" they wrote on several of their social media platforms.

"Let’s keep them warm on the picket lines next week. If you are interested in buying coffee for a teacher, PAL will match each coffee (or cookie) purchased and deliver it to the picket lines."

You can even purchase it online.

According to CTV News, the cafe gave out 180 free coffees this past Tuesday alone.

"A warm cup of coffee goes along way," Ronak Patel from Play A Latte Café told CTV.

"Our customers actually send messages on the cups so we wrote them down so it’s nice for them to read the support that they’re getting from our customer base and just the community in general."

With gratitude to @meetronakpatel and the customers of Play a Latte Cafe Kitchener who donated money for coffee for our #ETFOstrike. Customers also wrote the supportive messages on the cups. Amazing! #cutshurtkids @EtfoWrdece @ETFOeducators @ETFOWaterloo @WROTL @Sflecce pic.twitter.com/Y5jaWkrzFc — Sherrie Cochrane (@sherriecochrane) February 6, 2020

English public elementary schools across the province are closed today as the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) holds a province-wide strike following several days of rotating one-day strikes in individual boards.

Tomorrow, members of nine more ETFO school boards, including the TDSB, will walk off the job once again.

As of now, all three of the biggest teacher's unions in the province remain without a contract.