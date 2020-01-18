Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
creme brulee pineapple

Toronto's new vegetarian restaurant serves creme brulee in a pineapple

There are a lot of cool ways to eat pineapple in Toronto, and you can even drink out of one at several places, but one spot is now serving creme brûlée out of the tropical fruit. 

Japanese fusion restaurant Black Bear turned into Bo Tree Plant-Based Cuisine this month, where this pineapple creme brûlée is on the menu for $10.99. It's made using whipped cream, eggs, fresh pineapple and strawberries.

The spot is also serving items like pizza, burgers, pasta and nachos. Apparently there are over 20 different veggies incorporated into the menu, and the restaurant is named for the Bohdi Tree

The restaurant is also offering 20 per cent off your bill for the rest of the month, so if you’re vegetarian, cheap and love creme brûlée, make sure to hit up Bo Tree before the end of January. 

@botreetoronto

