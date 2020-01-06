Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
meat on the beach toronto

Popular neighbourhood grocer has closed after more than 20 years in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another Beaches business has gone bust, this time a neighbourhood source for naturally raised meats.

Meat on the Beach took to Instagram to announce their last day of January 3.

"We have served this community for over twenty years with great honour," reads the announcement. "All good things must come to an end. We don't know what the future will hold but when one door closes another will open."

Thank you.

A post shared by Meat on the Beach (@meatonthebeach) on

The store wasn't just known for its curated selection of meats, but also its excellent produce section and specialty local products like Gryfe's bagels.

Lead photo by

@meatonthebeach

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant with spectacular rooftop patio has shut down

Popular neighbourhood grocer has closed after more than 20 years in Toronto

Ontario Cannabis Store edibles will be available next week

Chick-fil-A is opening its second Toronto location next week

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in December

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Gatsby, District 34, Fishinn, MIA Brunch Bar, Lims, Descendant

Beloved Toronto steakhouse shuts down after more than 30 years due to rent hike

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for December