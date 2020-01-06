Popular neighbourhood grocer has closed after more than 20 years in Toronto

Another Beaches business has gone bust, this time a neighbourhood source for naturally raised meats.

Meat on the Beach took to Instagram to announce their last day of January 3.

"We have served this community for over twenty years with great honour," reads the announcement. "All good things must come to an end. We don't know what the future will hold but when one door closes another will open."

The store wasn't just known for its curated selection of meats, but also its excellent produce section and specialty local products like Gryfe's bagels.