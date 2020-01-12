Eat & Drink
beertown toronto

Beerhall chain Beertown is opening its first Toronto location and it's going to be huge

Prepare for pale ales and IPAs galore: Beertown, one of Ontario's most popular beer halls, is opening up a new location in downtown Toronto.

The beer destination has announced that it'll be launching a store at 40 University Ave. sometime this year, taking over the first floor of an office building just steps from the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. 

If this Beertown is anything like the versions in Burlington, London, or its original location in Cambridge, you can expect a sprawling bar offering food options like fish tacos and steak frites—basically anything that goes well with beer. 

Specializing in a number of rotating brews, along with with around 20 fixed beers on tap and more than 50 bottles, it's a beer-lover's paradise. 

The brand, which started in 2012, carries drinks from breweries like Elora Brewing Company and local favourite Bellwoods. They also have a sizeable selection of ciders and gluten-free beers. 

It's not entirely clear when Toronto's Beertown will be opening, but the website implies sometime this year. 

Lead photo by

Beertown Public House

