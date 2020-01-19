10 bars and restaurants in Toronto you can buy right now

Toronto's restaurant scene feels a lot like a bus stop sometimes: totally transient, and a lot of waiting around. As some of the city's beloved institutions shutter for condos, a whole crop of others are popping up for sale, possibly to be revived as the next new thing to line up for.

Here are some restaurants and bars you can buy right now in Toronto.

After 27 years in Moss Park, the city's most famous spot for Czech breaded and fried filets has closed with plans to move to a bigger space. Right now the property is asking for $4,400 gross rent. Maybe the next owner will keep the schnitzel tradition going.

This man cave at Queen and Tecumseth is now for sale, meaning you could own this lounge with a second-floor pool hall for $399,000. The owners are purportedly retiring after 22 years.

The city's only gay sports bar is now up for sale, as are its plethora of HD screens and booming sound system, which made this Church Wellesley Village one one of the best spots to watch a Jays game.

For a cool $999,000, you can own all 2,785 square-feet of this sprawling, two-floored restaurant. It's only been open for less than year, but is easily one of the busier spots in Liberty Village.

The idea of Vegandale may be no more, but this Parkdale restaurant that closed after serving up deceptively meaty plant-based meats and can be yours for a $199,000. Monthly rent is $3,900.

One of Kensington's most beloved live music venues is on the market for $199.000. You can take over the last two years of their rent for around $4,500 per month—maybe even turn it into "a great nightclub", suggests the listing.

Fork over $220,000 and this Japanese restaurant in Little Italy can be yours. You'll be the owner of one of the most popular izakayas in Toronto (and a go-to hangout during World Cup season).

Take over Roncy's cozy Cambodian snack bar and turn it into whatever concept you want for $118,000. The sell here is the fact the property's on Roncy, which according to the listing, is a "neighbourhood [that] will support many concepts".

Advertised as a "cool Parkdale snack bar", this 30-seater is already up for sale after less than a year since opening. If you have $199,000, this property can be yours.

Ever dreamed of owning a pizzeria? This Leslieville counter is up for sale for $128,888, meaning you can fulfill your long-time goal of owning a neighbourhood pizza joint. Just be aware the new Domino's near Queen and Jones coud be stiff competition.