Toronto is getting a sugar shack this winter with maple taffy rolled in snow

There's nothing more Canadian than pouring maple syrup on snow then rolling it up with a popsicle stick and licking it clean. And for the fifth year in a row, you can do just that at Sugar Beach later this winter.

That's right, Sugar Shack TO is heading back to Toronto's waterfront on March 14 and 15.

Though it's the event's fifth year in the city, it'll have some brand new features to help you culminate the winter season.

During the first weekend of March break, Sugar Beach will have two sugar shacks serving up fresh Ontario maple taffy rolled on snow.

There will also be plenty of other maple-flavoured comfort food to warm you up from the long winter season. You'll have the chance to try maple pancakes, maple poutine, maple Beavertails, an entire candy station and Redpath sugar cookies.

New for 2020, the event will also have a Lumberjack show, Indigenous storytelling and live music and entertainment.

And of course, the interactive ice activities and warming stations with fire pits and wood stoves will be back once again this season.

So don't forget to bring your sweet tooth, Toronto, because Sugar Beach will be serving up all things maple come March.