The top 5 new restaurants in the Financial District

New restaurants in the Financial District are by turns convenient and classy. A brand new food court brought a slew of new options this year, and a global chain arrived in the neighbourhood.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in the Financial District.

This international chain came to Toronto this year with an artsy location across from union station serving Nikkei cuisine: sushi, robata grilled items and ceviche.

This bistro serving craft beer, oysters and burgers replaced lbs. this year.

The train station exploded with offerings with the opening of this food court that has places for perogies, Caribbean, sushi, pizza and Thai.

Vegans paying a visit to Assembly Chef's Hall on Richmond can now look forward to bites from this newly opened Mexican stall.

A popular Italian bakery has opened this PATH location dedicated to the art of focaccia bread. It's strictly takeout where you can buy a whole loaf or choose from a variety of sandwiches.