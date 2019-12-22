The top 5 new pizza in Toronto

New pizza in Toronto ranges in size from personal to family, and when it comes to toppings you can find anything from the traditional to the downright wacky. A popular dish from bars to bistros, here are the grease wheels that wowed this year.

Here are my picks for the top new pizza in Toronto.

Pies have names like Life is Gucci, Hot Rod and Green Machine and are served with a wide range of dipping sauces including a truffle hot sauce at this West Queen West bar. Expect toppings like mortadella and smoked whitefish on personal size pizzas.

Customize the toppings on American-style pizzas at this Dundas West restaurant on an iPad, and pair with a Caesar salad and a bottle of wine for a chill night out.

Vancouver is responsible for bringing us this boutique King West restaurant serving pizzas like the Yaletown topped with tuna and avocado, or the Goldmember topped with mushroom duxelle, Gruyere and truffle oil.

10- or 16-inch pizzas with smooth, puffy crusts made from scratch in house are inspired by the southern regions of Italy at this Regent Park restaurant.

Halal deep dish pizza has arrived in Toronto at this Little Italy joint where pies are made Chicago-style, but with beef pepperoni.