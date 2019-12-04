Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
laduree toronto

Laduree just opened its first downtown Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Downtown Toronto just got its first outpost of French macaron cafe and tea salon Laduree, home of Paris' most celebrated upscale desserts.

The lavish sweets shop opened this morning in the PATH, in the Exchange Tower at 130 King Street West.

The 157-year-old patisserie is lauded around the world for its colourful meringue-based confections, which the Toronto area finally got a taste of at the end of 2017 when a much-anticipated boutique opened in Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

The company has two locations in Vancouver — one of them just a pop-up carriage — making the PATH cafe the fourth Laduree in all of Canada. The store has nearly 40 locations in France, and a few sprinkled across the globe in places like Switzerland, Germany and Japan.

Alongside the famous decor and macarons, the First Canadian Place Laduree offers pastries, chocolate, jams, honeys, tea and more.

The store will opened at 7 a.m. sharp, and if the popularity of Yorkdale's other novelty food spots are any indication, macaron connoisseurs can expect to encounter some lines for the next little while.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Laduree just opened its first downtown Toronto location

Toronto just permanently shut down three slaughterhouses because of E.coli

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for November

Ikea is offering an AYCE holiday buffet in Toronto this week

Toronto's Nova Scotia style pizza joint has suddenly shut down

Toronto is getting a cannabis store that looks like a 1950s diner

Toronto's ambitious fine dining Korean restaurant has shut down

You can now drink out of Christmas tree ornaments in Toronto