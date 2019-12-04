Laduree just opened its first downtown Toronto location

Downtown Toronto just got its first outpost of French macaron cafe and tea salon Laduree, home of Paris' most celebrated upscale desserts.

The lavish sweets shop opened this morning in the PATH, in the Exchange Tower at 130 King Street West.

The 157-year-old patisserie is lauded around the world for its colourful meringue-based confections, which the Toronto area finally got a taste of at the end of 2017 when a much-anticipated boutique opened in Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

The company has two locations in Vancouver — one of them just a pop-up carriage — making the PATH cafe the fourth Laduree in all of Canada. The store has nearly 40 locations in France, and a few sprinkled across the globe in places like Switzerland, Germany and Japan.

Alongside the famous decor and macarons, the First Canadian Place Laduree offers pastries, chocolate, jams, honeys, tea and more.

The store will opened at 7 a.m. sharp, and if the popularity of Yorkdale's other novelty food spots are any indication, macaron connoisseurs can expect to encounter some lines for the next little while.