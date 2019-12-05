James Harden showed up at a Thai restaurant in Toronto last night

Houston Rockets player (and Khloe Kardashian's ex) James Harden enjoyed gallivanting around Toronto last night before his game against the Raptors this evening at Scotiabank Arena.

The NBA All Star was spotted dining at one of Toronto's favourite Thai restaurants, Pai, in the Entertainment District.

Restaurant staff took advantage of the photo op, posing alongside a smiling, dressed-down Harden and posting about it on its various social channels.

The pictures are adorable, to say the least, with the 6'4" Harden towering over the Pai employees that flank him. The group looks extra happy in a second shot, which shows one staff member holding what looks to be an autographed basketball.

For fans who didn't manage to see the bearded player out and about in the city last night, you can catch him on the court playing the Raps at 7:30 p.m.