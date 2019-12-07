Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
donkey meat toronto

Toronto just got a restaurant specializing in donkey meat

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A restaurant has recently opened up in Toronto where—yes, you're reading it right—ass is on the menu.

That's donkey meat, like Eeyore, but in a burger. 

Scarborough is now home to a place called Donkey King BBQ, and like its name suggests, this new restaurant at 4219 Sheppard Ave. East is offering a whole slew of eats with donkey meat inside. 

The restaurant appears to have opened up a couple months ago, and you can now order from its ass-filled menu on UberEats

Among more traditional Chinese dishes like tofu with seafood and Taiwanese popcorn chicken, it also has braised donkey meat, donkey meat dumplings, and donkey meatball soup. 

But its classic donkey burger definitely seems to be the most popular order on the menu. 

Before you freak out: donkey meat is considered a delicacy offered in China and some parts of Asia. And it's long been rumoured that some Italian mortadella might contain a little bit of donkey meat too.

Lead photo by

Donkey King BBQ

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto just got a restaurant specializing in donkey meat

Toronto neighbourhood is getting a Domino's Pizza and people aren't happy

Popular Chinese bakery shut down by Toronto health inspectors

James Harden showed up at a Thai restaurant in Toronto last night

One of Toronto's oldest diners is turning into an A&W

Win a $1000 Longo's shopping spree

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Rock'N Deli, Hamers Coffee, Makan Noodle, Lazy Bones

One of Toronto's swankiest French restaurants is closing