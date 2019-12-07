Toronto just got a restaurant specializing in donkey meat

A restaurant has recently opened up in Toronto where—yes, you're reading it right—ass is on the menu.

That's donkey meat, like Eeyore, but in a burger.

Scarborough is now home to a place called Donkey King BBQ, and like its name suggests, this new restaurant at 4219 Sheppard Ave. East is offering a whole slew of eats with donkey meat inside.

The restaurant appears to have opened up a couple months ago, and you can now order from its ass-filled menu on UberEats.

Among more traditional Chinese dishes like tofu with seafood and Taiwanese popcorn chicken, it also has braised donkey meat, donkey meat dumplings, and donkey meatball soup.

But its classic donkey burger definitely seems to be the most popular order on the menu.

Before you freak out: donkey meat is considered a delicacy offered in China and some parts of Asia. And it's long been rumoured that some Italian mortadella might contain a little bit of donkey meat too.